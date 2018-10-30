Jacksonville enjoying the best weather of the year!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - October is typically one of the finest weather times of the year for Jacksonville. Skies can be brilliantly blue as the summer moisture is pushed away by dry Canadian air. Today and tomorrow will be those types of days. A perfect "10" on the Gaughan Gauge.

Expected Tuesday morning low temperatures

Today, sunny, blue skies and mild to warm temperatures. Morning's temperatures are starting in the 50s in most inland locations to around 60° at the beaches. Winds will build a little bit along the coast as we see northeast winds up to 15 mph along the coast.

Tomorrow, Happy Halloween! More great weather except not as cool in the morning. Warm sunshine will boost mid-afternoon temperatures into the 80s. Winds will become very light.

Halloween Forecast

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will transition from very warm to wet to clearing and cooler conditions. Each day will be unique as a fading cold front will push through during the day on Friday. Cold fronts this time of year tend to have limited moisture (or fading storms) and this seems likely with this approaching front. Expect about 1/2" or less of rain this Friday.

We will get better details as we get closer to Friday, so if you have plans this Friday stay tuned...

BTW, Oscar is now a category 2 hurricane is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Forecast models take Oscar on a track towards Iceland where heavy snow may fall on the island as the tropical system transitions into winter storm.

JAX Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 54° Mostly Clear, 0% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 54° Mostly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 68° Partly Cloudy, 0% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 76° Partly Cloudy, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:40 a.m.

Sunset: 6:39 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.