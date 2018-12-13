Jacksonville enjoys a pleasant Thursday before Friday's potentially heavy rains

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thursday will again start off chilly but temperatures will quickly rebound into the 60s. They would or could go higher, but clouds start to drift in later in the day and with it a threat of showers, especially along southern beaches. Winds turn more easterly and southeasterly.

Any showers Thursday will be more in the later afternoon and evening hours and be rather light.

Today will be pleasant, not perfect.

These showers would be just an appetizer to the potential heavy rains on Friday. Friday into early Saturday will be where we could see our wettest two days over the next 10 days.

Weather Authority Alert Day Friday

Rains will push across the Gulf Coast and these will be slightly different from last Sunday's rains when we had up to 2" of rain in the morning. Friday's rains will start off drizzly and light then become more intermittent and then more like old fashion downpours, with rumbles of thunder. Temperatures may also make a brief appearance into the 70s between the heavy downpours.

Here's more on the Weather Authority Alert Day Friday.

Weekend outlook still looks only "OK" with a few showers early Saturday morning followed by sunnier, yet cool conditions for the Redskins/Jags game on Sunday.

Redskins vs Jags - Layer up as it will be a chilly pre-game (and even during the game if your seats are in the shade.) No rain.

Worst day (in terms of weather) will be Friday.

