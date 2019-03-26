Jacksonville enjoys another beautiful day before another nor'easter develops

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We may wake up to patchy fog early Tuesday morning which will quickly burn off allowing for sunny skies and mild temperatures. Temperatures will quickly climb into the mild mid to low 70s. All of this takes place before 2 p.m.

Beautiful lunchtime conditions

Then the nor'easter rolls down the Atlantic coast as a backdoor cold front

Rapidly building clouds and building winds out of the north-northeast develop during the afternoon hours. As the clouds build, the winds will surge across the area. At first winds will be in the 15-20 mph range, not to strong, but by Wednesday morning, coastal beach winds may gust up to 35 mph. Temperatures will also chill with the winds, from the 70s to the 60s before 5pm and then into the 50s by dawn Wednesday morning.

Booml! Nor'easter slides down the Atlantic Coast during the afternoon hours.

A whole bunch of advisories are to be expected.

Small Craft Advisories near shore coastal waters with Gale Warnings for offshore waters, Heavy Surf, High Rip Current, Coastal Flood Advisories are also possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Rainfall should be light in the immediate Jacksonville area, but if you live in Southern Clay, Southern St. Johns, Putnam, Flagler counties, there is some hints of a heavier rain event Wednesday morning.

Watching for the possibilities of heavy rains south of Jacksonville Wednesday morning.

Chilly temperatures will begin Tuesday evening and last until Thursday.

Thursday will be sunnier, drier, with cool temperatures and gusty northeasterly winds. The warmest we will be on Thursday is 68°.

Friday the winds relax to the 5-10 mph range out of the northeast under partly cloudy skies. Expect mild temperatures topping out in the mid 70s.

The weekend looks awesome , with mild temperatures topping out in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

As we head into next week, long term forecast models are indicating we could be quite wet, we will keep you updated as the forecast develops.

Next 10-Days

