Jacksonville enjoys at least one more afternoon with temperatures in the 80s

Jacksonville, Fla. - Let the good times roll as afternoon highs remain around 80°, sweet! Yes, it might be February but super sunny skies will again "pop" our temperatures.

Thursday starts out cool and a lot of sunshine, sunrise is at 7:15 a.m. Expect super sunny skies and another beautiful warm up. Highs will be from the low 70s at the beach to the low 80s inland, mainly from I-95 westward, or inland. Expect light southeasterly winds between 5-10 mph. Thursday night we will be fog prone after midnight as our temperatures cool down into the upper 50s. Much of the fog possibilities will be along the coast.

Friday looks gorgeous especially in the morning. Expect sunny skies and warm temperatures in the upper 70s by early afternoon, thereafter? Here comes a cold front and serious change going into the weekend.

Mini-nor'easter develops Saturday morning with gray skies, winds to 20 mph and much chillier temperatures. Small Craft Advisories are expected for coastal waters as winds will build there up to 30 mph, seas offshore up to 6 feet and surf will be blown out, but up to 3 feet. Temperatures will remain very constant with overnight lows in the 50s and daytime highs around 60-65°. There maybe some drizzle and or a few showers.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 56° Mostly sunny, 10% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 58° Mostly sunny, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 65° Mostly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 75° Mostly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:14 a.m.

Sunset: 6:07 p.m.

