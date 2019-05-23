Jacksonville enjoys the coolest day we may see in weeks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Never a dull moment when it comes to our weather, that includes today as a stronger breeze pushing onshore will keep our temperatures pleasantly warm. Thereafter, we will be dealing with extreme heat. That comes this Memorial Day weekend which will be one of the hottest Memorial Day Weekends we have seen in a long time.

Here is more on the near record heat expected this weekend.

Meanwhile, in the tropics Andrea has come and gone

A surge of northeasterly and easterly winds develop as the sun comes up and just in time to give us some cooler conditions.

Morning conditions will be pleasantly warm. This morning will see inland sunrise temperatures around 67° with downtown to the beach temperatures starting off around 73°. Coastal clouds will dominate area beaches, there will be a few sprinkles possible but nothing to write home about.

Afternoon highs will not be too exceptional today, most inland locations will be around 90-92°. Downtown and area beaches will see their highs "peak" around 12 noon, before the sea breeze builds, dropping temperatures back down into the low 80s. Nice! That onshore wind will sweep inland throughout the evening winds will be ESE 10 to 15 mph.

This weekend, starting Saturday, is when afternoon temperatures head seriously higher.

Sunrise 6:28 a.m.

Sunset 8:17 p.m.

