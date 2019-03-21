Jacksonville fades the nor'easter with milder afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The nor'easter was rather challenging from the final two days of The Players through Tuesday, but now with clear skies and calm winds, our morning's will be rather chilly. This morning will start off in the 40s form many inland locations. Even the beaches will start off in the low 50s, rather chilly.

Yet, here comes the sun!

The first full day of spring will be super sunny and mild as afternoon temperatures reach for 75°. This includes those living along area beaches, which will see their warmest day since last Friday. Why the turn around? It's all about which way the wind blows, the next few days the predominate wind direction will be westerly (or offshore.)

And the weather party lasts into the weekend, see the 10 days forecast below.

10-Day Forecast

