Jacksonville get ready for some super spring weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a not-so-pretty start to the work week, Monday was cold, cloudy and drizzly. Today, we will really see spring settle in starting this afternoon! Finally, a low pressure system is not impacting the Northeastern United States with big snows, high winds and coastal flooding. This time, a low pressure system will cut across the Ohio Valley bringing spring rains/showers across much of the Central-Southern United States.

Finally, a springtime warm-up as a storm system rolls through the Ohio Valley. allowing warm air to return to Jacksonville

The result is huge for Jacksonville. We will have back to back beautiful days.

Today and Thursday will be all about sunshine, warm temperatures and dry conditions. The biggest downside will be at the beach where (surfers will be loving it due to big surf) yet, big rip currents will be likely through Thursday. This is all due in response to last weekend's latest storm system to move off the east coast of the United States. This storm is sending the decent ground swell to our beaches.

The ground swell should last until Thursday evening.

Surf's up! Beware though as rip cuirrent risk is very high!

Putting it all together expect two beautiful days with highs in the 80s inland. But remember, the nice weather will be enticing to beach goers but... we will have a big threat of rip currents. So please be careful!

Outlook for Friday includes rain, or showers, throughout the entire day. Whomp, whomp... The good news is that it should only be for Friday and Friday only. Which means...

Easter weekend is looking great. Sure Saturday maybe a tad cool, but sunny skies and dry conditions are expected throughout the weekend. Sunday's highs should top out near 80° inland (cooler at the beach)

Easter Sunday sunrise is at 7:16 a.m.

10-Day forecast shows rains for Friday and a lot of nice weather beyond that...

Quick forecast:

6 a.m. - 55° Clear Skies

8 a.m. - 59° Clear Skies

10 a.m. - 68° Clear Skies

12 p.m. - 77° Clear Skies

Sunrise 7:21 a.m.

Sunset 7:43 p.m.

