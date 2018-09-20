Jacksonville gets a break from the heat as winds shift onshore

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sometimes it's as simple of which way the winds blow, as winds will now become mainly onshore for the next foreseeable future (literally weeks) and this is normal for this time of year. Typically, with this pattern we will see some coastal morning showers. But, not the next 3 days (ok, Friday may see a morning shower) as much drier air at all levels of the atmosphere will help knock down morning inland temperatures and allow for sunny skies during the day.

"Waaaaa...." Yep, morning lows may cool into the 60s especially in the inland locations.

Additionally, we may see some patchy sunrise fog. This too will be mainly in inland locations.

That means, Today, Friday and Saturday will be similar with daytime highs only in the 80s with lots of sunshine and comfortable breezes at area beaches.

Warm, but normally so, not super hot...

Game Day forecast will still be very warm, with inside the stadium temperatures in the low 90s and feel-like temperatures around 100°. This would be an improvement from the Jags last game (which was the hottest in NFL history) when inside the stadium temperatures were near 100° (97°) and feel-like temperatures were above 110°. I was there, it was brutal...

FWIW, Autumn begins at 9:54 p.m. on Saturday, making the Jags game at home as being the first day of Fall. Still expect hot conditions, just not as brutal as last Sunday.

Tropics are super quiet and forecast models are no longer suggesting that there will be a resurgence of the leftovers of Florence now that they have moved off the Del-Mar-Va coastline. So, no worries there and the rest of the tropics are quiet too...

10-Day Forecast

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 74° Mostly clear skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 78° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 82° Partly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 86° Partly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers west of I-95

Sunrise: 7:15 am

Sunset: 7:26 pm

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.