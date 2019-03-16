Jacksonville gets a wake-up call of cold and then wet this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday's official high at Jacksonville International Airport was 86° by Sunday afternoon we are likely to see one of the top 10 coldest afternoons of the entire winter. That means we will be about 30 degrees colder Sunday afternoon. And that is not including winds to 20 mph and rain/misty conditions.

Here's some good news, Saturday's forecast has dried out with the bulk of the rain arriving on Sunday.

Saturday starts out partly sunny, with sunshine for a few hours, allowing our temperatures to climb into the upper 60s. Then expect clouds to move in and chilly temperatures, in the low 60s. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a cool breeze between 7-12 mph out of the north. Chances for rain are only around 20% and temperatures will only meander into the upper 60s for daytime highs.

An upside down day (warmest temperatures in the morning) as clouds and cooler temperatures move in during the afternoon

Saturday night temperatures turn chilly quickly, sinking down into the low 50s with chances for rain increasing around sunrise.

Sunday expect 50% chances for cold showers, as rain moves in from the west across our area. Winds will build out of the northeast to be between 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be chilly all day, struggling to reach the upper 50s for an afternoon high.

Sunday night will be chilly, with temperatures sinking down into the upper 40s. We will dry out overnight and the skies will clear out.

Monday will be sunny and chilly. Daytime temperatures will only reach the cool mid 60s for a high. Monday night the temperatures will be chilly, sinking down into the low 50s.

Tuesday expect the clouds to increase during the day. It will be breezy and cool, only topping out in the mid 60s. An isolated (30%) for showers creeps into the forecast.

Wednesday looks like the best chance for rain during the workweek. Expect mostly cloudy skies and 50% chances for showers. The mid 60s for the daytime high will feel much cooler with the breezy conditions expected.

Thursday the sun returns and we will top out in the low 70s.

Next weekend looks much better.

10-Day Forecast

