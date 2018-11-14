Jacksonville getting into a two step dance to cooler temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We will dance our way to cooler temperatures. It's a two-step. Today will be step one with cooler temperatures, yesterday we broke the 129 year old record high temperature with a high of 87°. Today, our daytime temperatures will be only around 70°, or about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Along with the cooler temperatures, clouds will be throughout the day and a few showers will occur as well. Northerly winds will shift more Easterly throughout the day they will also be rather gusty with coastal winds up to 25 mph. Basically, the clouds and winds will make it feel cooler as well.

Overall, not a great looking Wednesday.

The second step downward in temperatures will come with a more powerful cold front tomorrow (Thursday) as we will see an "upside-down day". Yes, morning temperatures will be the warmest of the day. Chilly temperatures will build in throughout the day. By early evening our temperatures will be in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with real early morning showers, then cloudy and breezy all day.

Friday, we start with temperatures in the 30s! Mainly in the normally colder locations.

Stay tuned to updates to the forecast.

JAX Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 66° Cloudy, 20% chance of showers

8 a.m.. - 68° Cloudy, 20% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 69° Cloudy, 20% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 70° Cloudy, 30% chance of showers

Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Sunset: 5:33 p.m.

