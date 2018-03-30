Jacksonville grab your umbrella before heading out Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Prepping up for the Easter holiday? Don't get too far ahead of yourself as you will need an umbrella this Friday! Cold front that dumped major rains (causing flooding in Houston, Texas) is heading our way. The good news is the front is weakening so the intensity of the showers will be far less when they reach Jacksonville.

Showers and maybe a rumble of thunder should be anticipated. Not every backyard will see a decent downpour, but some backyards might receive more than one downpour. Just be prepared for these rains.

Lunchtime showers for Friday

These showers will come sweeping in from the west and reach Jacksonville, northern Clay and northern St. Johns counties between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The trouble is, they may hang around for hours...

Most showers will fade away, or move offshore by 7 p.m.

Today's temperatures will be held back (Thursday's high was 84°) expect a high of around 75°.

Once these showers clear the coast, evening temperatures will begin to slide and get pretty chilly by sunrise Saturday morning. Sunrise temperatures on Saturday will be around 50° with the normally chilly spots west of Jacksonville in the 40s! Brrr...

During the day on Saturday, a few clouds will still hang around as well as a chilly onshore wind, afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach 70°. Beaches will only see afternoon temperatures in the 60s. That chill stay with us all Saturday night into Easter Sunday.

Sunrise Easter morning will be at 7:16 a.m.

Easter will be chilly at first, but that chill will fade quickly as the sun warms the afternoon temperatures into the 70s, even at the beaches.

Just figures, once we get past the holiday, temperatures will take-off early next week. Afternoon highs will be well into the 80s, it is even possible a few inland "hot spots" could reach the upper 80s by Tuesday afternoon.

10-Day Forecast

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - Mostly sunny, 20% chance of showers

8 a.m. - Partly sunny, 20% chance of showers

10 a.m. - Partly sunny, 30% chance of showers

12 Noon. - Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers

Sunrise 7:17 a.m.

Sunset 7:45 p.m.

