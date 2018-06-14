Jacksonville has a wild stormy Wednesday night but today we should dry out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Whew! That ws fun, referencing Wednesday evening storms around Jacksonville. They were non-severe, but packed a lot of lightning, crazy looking clouds, heavy rainfall and lots of rainbows!

Back to now, Thursday will start out with sunshine and warms up quickly. We will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s and we will see a 50% chance for afternoon shower and thunderstorms, most likely along and to the North of I-10.

Beautiful start, late afternoon/evening is a different story

Friday starts out with sunshine and turns warm and cloudy. Expect a 35% chance for showers and thunderstorms primarily during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Saturday looks like it will be the wettest day this week. A front will push through the Southeast, expect widespread showers and thunderstorms ahead of the front.

Sunday's forecast will eventually be great. The forecast is heavily dependent on the timing of the front - which could change over the next day or so a bit - we will keep you updated. Right now it looks like we will wake up to a few showers and clouds left over, but the dry out and clear out during the mid day.

MUCH drier, really nice weather starts on Monday, with at or less than 30% chances for showers for the next three days. Plenty of sunshine and low 90s are expected.

10-day forecast

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 72° Clear Skies, 0% Chance of storms

8 a.m. - 75° Clear Skies, 10% Chance of storms

10 a.m. - 82° Clear Skies, 20% Chance of storms

12 p.m. - 85° Clear Skies, 25% Chance of storms



Sunrise 6:24 a.m.

Sunset 8:30 p.m.

