Jacksonville has two near record breaking warm days but a little cool-down is expected Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thursday starts out foggy but in a "here we go again" moment, the fog should clear by 10:00a.m. Temperatures start out in the low to mid 60s but quickly top-out in the upper 70s by mid-afternoon. The coastal sea breeze will be a little stronger (almost surge onshore) and this means not as warm, plus partly cloudy skies and an isolated (10%) chance for a coastal shower to wander onshore. Easterly winds will be between 7-12 mph.

Friday, the surge of cooler temperatures will fade a little bit which means temperatures start creeping back-up. Looking fabulous, in addition to kicking off our weekend, the weather will be quiet and warm. Recent forecast models suggest that there is a slight chance for an afternoon sea breeze shower (20%), if that happens again, it would be up and down I-95.

Under partly cloudy skies we will warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s.

This weekend looks to be a great beach weekend as temperatures will be the big story, daytime temperatures will be well into the 80s and the beaches will also see highs near 80 both afternoons.

Keep in mind, UV index will be moderate to high, so... Don't forget the sunscreen!

The next significant chance for showers is Monday and Tuesday- we will keep you updated.

Thursday's pollen count: 9.1 (Very High)

Hourly Forecast:

Low 63°

6 a.m. 63°

8 a.m. 68°

10 a.m. 74°

Sunrise: 7:00 a.m.

Sunset: 6:20 p.m.

