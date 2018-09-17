Jacksonville heads back to school and work with more heat and storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Near record heat this past weekend will slowly fade into the end of this week. Back to school and work today will once again have intense and unseasonably hot temperatures, but... This time there will be widespread afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Today and Thursday will be the wettest two days this work week.

Today will start off with one of the warmest mornings we have seen in Jacksonville in a long time, sunrise temperatures will be around 77°. This will allow for daytime highs to race into the 90s, feel-like temperatures will be around 105° before peaking due to building afternoon and evening storms.

Storms return this evening

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be drier but not quiet so hot, with daytime highs into the low 90s (feel-like highs around 100°.) Lots of sunshine before a few isolated storms "pop" both afternoons.

Beach and Boating: Rip currents risks continue this week despite fading swell, surf will hold around 2-3' yet a deep swell means that rip current risk will be elevated.

Tropics update: By tomorrow, it is very likely that the tropics will be quiet as a mouse...

Just sickening rainfall totals... Lots of places 20" or more!

Shhhh.... tropics about to turn quiet....

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 77° Mostly clear skies, 15% chance of coastal showers

8 a.m. - 78° Mostly sunny skies, 15% chance of coastal showers

10 a.m. - 86° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 90° Partly sunny skies, 20% chance of showers west of I-95

Sunrise: 7:12 a.m.

Sunset: 7:29 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

