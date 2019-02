Jacksonville - Wednesday starts out with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. This will be the beginning of a wetter weather pattern. Expect 60% chances to see the rain, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours. We will see daytime highs in the mid 70s for a daytime high.

Here's the time line of an expected air of rain:

Partly cloudy morning, keep the umbrella close.

Noon time rains west of Jacskonville.

Rains roll off the coast this evening.

Thursday starts out cool in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Expect 50% chances for showers and otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mild upper 70s.

Friday will have rain for portions of the day as well, with 60% chances to see it. Morning temperatures will be in the low 60s and warm up into the upper 70s.

The weekend will have decent chances for rain, but there will be dry times as well, with 40% chances for showers. Saturday will have a tad more sunshine peeking between the clouds which will allow us to break into the low 80s briefly. Sunday ac old front slides through and cools us down, starting in the upper 50s and only warming up to 70°.

Monday looks wet, with widespread rain expected. Tuesday will be chilly and wet, only topping out in the upper 60s. And then...

The cold returns mid-week next week.

Big changes heading our way!

