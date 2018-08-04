Jacksonville is about to see it's first (almost) rain-free weekend in a month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Finally we are about to see a surge of drier air across North Florida and South Georgia. The impact will be to allow us to leave the umbrellas in the car and again grab the beach towels and sunscreens. Super sunny skies will dominate both weekend days, but in particular on Sunday.

There were some hints of the shift to drier conditions starting yesterday (Friday) as afternoon storms returned but mainly in Georgia and along I-95. There was even a sighting of a funnel cloud along I-95 near Woodbine. Locally around Jacksonville the storms never really got much closer to 295.

Today (Saturday) will start off super sunny and only around the lunch hour will we see a few building cumulus clouds, mostly along I-95. A few of these cumulus clouds will build into what is referred to as "heavy cumulus". Not full blown thunderheads (cumulonimbus) but large enough to produce a few showers up and down I-95.

Only a few noon time showers along I-95 for Jacksonville today

These will develop around noon, give or take an hour. They will then move inland, westward away from the downtown area.

The result will be a beautiful later day and evening. This includes a developing sea breeze that will moderate some of the heat. Daytime highs will just reach 90-92° before dropping back into the 80s with winds up to 15 mph.

Sunday and early Monday really appear to be outstanding weather days. Lots of sunshine (don't forget the sunscreen). Especially being at the beach.

Beach conditions will likely include a big crowd, yellow flags for moderate rip current risk and it will be a good idea to bring and stay under a beach umbrella. Other good thoughts include water temperatures in the low 80s and sea breeze winds up to 15 mph.

Best beach weekend in a month with only a slioght chance of rain and more likely a WHOLE-LOTTA sunshine!

10-Day Forecast, drier for now...

Next week?!? Umbrella days return...

Tropics, for now, remain super quiet.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 84° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 87° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of showers along I-95

Sunrise 6:47 a.m.

Sunset 8:19 p.m

