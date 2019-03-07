Jacksonville is bouncing back as temperatures head higher

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - What a great way to slide into the evening, clear skies, light winds and no threat of another freezing cold night. Instead temperatures will stay comfortably cool this evening.

The outlook for the next few days is of warmer temperatures as we put behind us the near freezing temperatures of the pst few mornings. Wednesday's morning low was 33° and Thursday's morning low was 34° making it the coldest back-to-back mornings we have seen since the final two days of January.

So far, this winter, we have seen only 5 freezing days, normally we would have seen 17 by now. It is fairly rare for Jacksonville to see freezing temperatures past March 15th and besides a cold snap around the 18-22nd, it is likely we are done for this winter.

Heading into the weekend

This evening will be comfortably cool, with evening temperatures dropping into the 50s and then 40s before midnight. By sunrise, expect the low temperatures only in the mid 40s. About 10 degrees milder than last night.

Friday lunchtime looks great!

Super sunny skies both Friday and Saturday will allow for ever increasing afternoon temperatures, from afternoon highs on Friday in the mid 70s to the mid 80s on Sunday. Morning's will be cool, but not cold, not even chilly, barely cool. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 60s. Nice!

By Sunday, clouds will appear and there is a slight chance of a shower. The bigger threat will be in Georgia, where a few showers may fall late Sunday evening.

Next 10 Days, all the way to The Players

