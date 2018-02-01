Jacksonville will see a beautiful Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This morning There are only a few patches of freezing/frosty conditions to deal with and all of these are along and west of US301. Not downtown to the beaches. Before you know it, all of that will fade quickly as sunny skies will allow for a quick warm-up into the 60s and for a few areas this afternoon, near 70°. Just a reminder with chilly coastal waters, there will be a chilly sea breeze this afternoon/evening as temperatures chill back into the 50s.

Friday: A weak cold front starts the day off with a few showers, mainly light ones with cloudy skies. The good news is that morning temperatures will start off around 50 (mild) but with colder air moving in during the day, the afternoon highs will only reach 67°. Winds will be NW 10-20 mph.

Outlook for the weekend?

Pleasantly cool Saturday with sunshine and highs in the 60s. Then again, its a deja vu moment for all of us on Sunday as another late Sunday/early Monday will see potentially moderate to heavy rains. More on this tomorrow (Friday).

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. 40°

9 a.m. 49°

11 a.m. 58°

Sunrise: 7:16 a.m.

Sunset: 6:02 p.m.​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.