Jacksonville will be waking up to one more delightful day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Big picture: Beautiful Thursday as the Jet Stream becomes more impacting on our weather starting on Friday. Warmer temperatures (even a hint of humidity) and with building threats of afternoon and evening thunderstorms right through the weekend.

Yet, this will be a rather chaotic pattern with threats of storms at anytime (morning, noon, afternoon, evening and overnight) right through next Tuesday.

Best day will be Thursday!

Beautiful Thursday!

Thursday may be the best day this week, we will wake up in the cool low 50s to sunny skies. Expect to warm up into the mild mid 70s. Winds will be out of the east between 12-17 mph and that will keep the Beaches about 5 degrees cooler than everyone else.

Friday starts out nicely, in the low 60s. Expect building clouds, ahead of widespread chances for showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms. The timing of the rain looks like it will be in South Georgia for the late morning and midday. The showers will sweep into Northeastern Florida for the afternoon and early evening hours.

Saturday starts out in the cool low 60s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s for the afternoon. We will see a few isolated thundershowers pop up, you have a 40% chance to see the rain.

Sunday starts out in the mid 60s with a few more clouds. Afternoon temperatures will hit the mid to high 80s. There is an isolated (35%) chance for thundershowers.

Monday looks decidedly wetter, with 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures start out in the mid 60s and warm into the low 80s.

Tuesday starts out damp but dries out during the mid day and eventually clears out. Temperatures start out in the low 60s and warm up into the low 80s.

How much rainfall?

Total rainfall amounts will range between 1-2" for most locations across North Florida and South Georgia. Biggest storm/rain threats will be on Monday and Friday leaving the weekend generally very warm with a few PM storms.

The Jumbo Shrimp start their season at home with a 5 game home stand starting Thursday night under beautiful conditions. Basically, temperatures will be in the mid 60s through the game. Fireworks will be after the game to celebrate the new season.

And...

Springing the Blues at Jacksonville Beach will be held this weekend, expect big crowds and parking issues, and don't forget the sunscreen.

