Jacksonville kicks-off November with near record warmth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The sugar hangover will commence today as the day after Halloween will bring near record heat across the area. This morning will be mild (not as cool as recent mornings) starting in the 50s west of town to as mild as 70° along the beaches. Super sunny skies will kick-off todays weather and that will pump up our afternoon high 85-87°. The record for today is 89° all the way back in... 2015.

Yes, we have had some extended heat into November the past few years.

Gaughan Gauge will be one final "warm" 10...

Today's highs 85-87° (near record highs.)

That heat will hang tough as we monitor a cold front that will push along the Gulf Coast today. This cold front has been active, producing severe storms, including tornadoes on Halloween. That severe weather will break-up as it approaches us tomorrow. The rains will still reach us though, but not until the mid-afternoon hours. Daytime highs on Friday will again approach record warmth as highs again reach into the upper 80s.

So, anticipate stormy weather Friday afternoon and evening.

Friday afternoon will bring heavy storms (some severe) to many (but not all) backyards on Friday.

JAX Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 60° Mostly Clear, 0% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 62° Mostly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 77° Partly Cloudy, 0% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 82° Partly Cloudy, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:40 a.m.

Sunset: 6:39 p.m.

