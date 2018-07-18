Jacksonville likely to see another wet Wednesday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Early and often storms started this week off and appear to be here to stay throughout the work week with Thursday and Friday are likely to see the highest chances and rainfall amounts. Actually, any given afternoon we could easily see scattered heavy amounts of rain, small hail and gusty winds up to 50 mph. Yesterday and Monday there were a couple of severe thunderstorms and we again may see this today and Wednesday. Thursday and Friday's storms will be more about the heavy rainfall.

Daypart forecast, expect showers and storms to start along I-75 near Gainesville, then sweep across the state...

Hourly forecast shows the later in the day I-95 thunderstorms

Storms/showers may start as early as 11 a.m. along the I-75 corridor (west of Jacksonville) and these storms will swing across the state by the mid-afternoon. I-95 is most likely see the storms between 2-5 p.m.

10-Day forecast where Sunday and Monday appear to be the two drier days...

Keep the umbrella handy and watch out for lightning.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Partly cloudy skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 85° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 89° Storms build, 50% with building chances of storms

Sunrise 6:36 a.m.

Sunset 8:29 p.m.

