Jacksonville likely to see big afternoon storms in our Southern counties today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A little "swirl" is spinning in the atmosphere over the entire Southeastern U.S. and this has been oscillating east and west. When it shifts west we get the tropical rains as we saw last week and when it shifts east we see a blast of severe storms followed by drier weather. We have seen this drier pattern since Sunday's severe storms.

Today, we will see "the swirl" shift west which means we are going to see storms build closer, but not all the way to Jacksonville.

Deep tropical moisture will be widespread just south of Jacksonville today. This is where we can expect the bigger and more intense storms.

Hour by hour forecast.

Starts off nice!

Today, we will once again see a beautiful start with sunny skies and muggy conditions. Temperatures will start off around 75° and will likely jump quickly (due to the sunshine) to nearly 90° by noon. Just after the lunch hour we will see storms start to "pop" around the area, but mostly from Gainesville to Palatka to St. Augustine.

If you live in these counties be on the alert for heavy storms and lightning strikes will be numerous.

Around Jacksonville, we too will see some scattered afternoon and evening storms but not like down south.

And then "the swirl" will again shift east and this will bring drier air across Jacksonville.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday look ever-so-slightly drier with 30-40% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The mornings will be partly cloudy and we will top out around 92° for an afternoon high.

Temperatures which are "normally" in the low 90s (92° is our average) will instead run a few degrees shy of this each day through Thursday. We already have had 6 days in a row with daytime highs below normal, including last Thursday which had a high of only 86°.

10-Day forecast

Tropics are quiet with NO prospects of any storms anytime soon.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Partly cloudy skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 85° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 89° A few storms build, 30% with building chances of storms

Sunrise 6:40 a.m.

Sunset 8:26 p.m.

