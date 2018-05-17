Jacksonville likely to see subtle drying the next few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - What a week of rainfall it has already been, at least an inch in most locations, some have seen nearly 3" over the first three days of this week.

Total 3-day rainfall (since Monday).

The good news? Conditions will s-l-o-w-l-y dry out each day, That drying should start out today.

The trouble is... sunshine.

Yes, sunshine will mean hotter and steamier afternoons, precisely the fuel for more afternoon and evening storms. So, it's a balance. Best guess is that we will again see a round of heavy storms later this Thursday afternoon. Keep the umbrella handy as we are dealing with a very tropical pattern. Isolated showers will always be possible.

Daytime highs will reach into the upper 80s, that means feel-like temperatures will reach into the low 90s.

A little drier this afternoon

10-Day Forecast

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 68° Partly cloudy

8 a.m. - 70° Some sun, muggy

10 a.m. - 78° Some sun, muggy

12 p.m. - 83° Some sun, muggy



Sunrise 6:31 a.m.

Sunset 8:15 p.m.



