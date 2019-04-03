Jacksonville needs to enjoy it while we have it, lots of sunshine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The nor'easter rolled out of Jacksonville beautifully by later Tuesday evening. Skies cleared out and that left us on the chilly side this early morning.

The forecast is easy and then challenging this weekend.

Today (Wednesday) will be more pleasant, with sunny skies and cool temperatures. We will wake up in the chilly mid 40s and climb into the cool low 70s for an afternoon high. Expect a breezy afternoon, with northeasterly winds between 10-15 mph.

Chilly start today!

Super sunny skies and milder temperatures today.

Thursday starts out in the cool upper 50s with mostly clear skies. Temperatures turn mild, warming into the mild mid to upper 70s. Expect another breezy day with 10-15 mph winds out of the east. Building clouds lead to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon hours.

A very complex (unorganized) stormy pattern develops startying Friday. Every 18-24 ours there will be shots of energy caught up in the southern jet stream (sometimes I call this the "el Nino" or "wet jet" stream.) That means it will be very challenging in determining the timing of the rounds of showers and storms.

Keep alert with the Weather Authority App, remember, if you have notifications set to "on", you will be notified when rain is approaching, lightning too!

This wet pattern will be through Monday.

10-Day Forecast - a wetter than normal pattern.

