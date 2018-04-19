Jacksonville needs to soak up these warm temperatures as the chill returns tomorrow

Today a cold front will push through this evening. It should be dry, but... could be one or two brief showers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Here we go Jacksonville! Another toasty day as morning sunshine will "pop" our temperatures well into the 80s. This will make today the warmest day of the next 10 days.

Then comes a cold front this evening and with it a slight chance of a passing shower. Cold fronts lead colder temperatures so it goes, the chill returns, especially during the day on Friday.

Yep, quite the rollercoaster ride is heading our way. The good news is that we won't see the chill lock-in, but rather bring a couple of cool days before developing a rainy pattern for late Sunday into sunrise Tuesday.

By Friday afternoon (tomorrow) we will see temperatures about 20 degrees chillier.

Today a cold front will push through this evening. It should be dry, but... could be one or two brief showers.

Yep, about 36 hours where rain chances will be elevated.

Unlike last weekend, when we had a huge swath of severe storms bring Jacksonville storms and winds to 50 mph along with heavy rains, this should be a little tamer, with some rumbles of thunder.

10-day forecast showing that today (Thursday) will be the warmest.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - Clear skies 60°

8 a.m. - Sunny skies 61°

10 a.m. - Sunny skies 73°

12 p.m. - Warm 80°

Sunrise 6:55 a.m.

Sunset 7:57 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.