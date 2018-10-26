Jacksonville only sees lighter rains and will now wait for a few Friday afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Moisture from Willa (former Pacific Hurricane) which became a weak non-tropical low that moved across the Gulf of Mexico and developed a classic warm front and cold front, yet, for Jacksonville, not-so-much rain. When we add it all up this morning we probably won't tally half an inch.

OK, there maybe one or two backyards that may see a little more, but not much more.

So, overnight rains will make conditions damp all across the area. From bus stops to traveling to work, there will be some morning (sunrise showers) and this may slow down some commute times.

By mid-morning (9am) we should start to see skies clear and temperatures will warm quickly into the 80s. Along with this, heating of the atmosphere will cause it to become unstable and a few showers, possibly thundershowers will develop along an approaching cold front. That cold front is scheduled to push across the area around 2pm.

Just be alert to a few passing showers here in Jacksonville between 12 noon and 4 pm.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s and gusty southwesterly winds will gust to 25 mph. There is a Small Craft Advisory in effect for all our coastal waters.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures

Possible thundershowers with passing cold front this afternoon.

Saturday (Game Day) will be cool to chilly! This is an update to the forecast that still remains very nice but not perfect. There will be some clouds and breezy conditions as highs will be in the low 70s, but evening temperatures will cool quickly into the 60s. Partying at The Landing will be chilly after 8 pm.

Georgia-Florida looking great!

Sunday will be super sunny and near perfect for the NAS Air Show including The Blue Angels. Highs will be in the 70s and winds will be lighter, gusting only up to 15 mph.

BTW, tropics may not be done as we could see Oscar develop in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. Chances are very high that this will remain out at sea and struggle with intensity as upper-level winds will be just marginal for development.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 68° Mostly Cloudy, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 70° Mostly Cloudy, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 74° Partly Cloudy, 20% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 80° Partly Cloudy, 25% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:37 a.m.

Sunset: 6:45 p.m.

