Jacksonville rains coming to an end just as the chill down builds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today expect partly cloudy skies. Your chances for showers dip down to 20% after 7am. Winds will be out of the west around 15-20 mph. Partly cloudy skies prevail through lunch, then late afternoon and evening clearing is expected. Temperatures will only top out in the mid 60s, and expect rapidly dropping evening temperatures.

The chilliest weather we have seen this season will be Friday morning, when we wake up in the upper 30s. The exception will be the Beaches, kept warmer by the significantly warmer Atlantic Ocean. Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly, only warming into the low 60s for an afternoon high.

Saturday starts out around 40° and only warms up to 70° under mostly sunny skies. Sunday starts in the upper 40s and low 50s and warms up to 71° under partly cloudy skies.

JAX Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 66° Partly Sunny, 20% chance of showers

8 am. - 64° Partly Sunny, 20% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 63° Partly Cloudy, 10% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 62° Partly Cloudy, 10% chance of showers

Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Sunset: 5:33 p.m.



