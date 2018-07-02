Jacksonville remains dry this evening as thundershowers shift inland

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Fourth of July week has started off quiet with just a few thundershowers each afternoon, moreover, the thundershowers have been brief and not particularly heavy. Yet, we will see storms increase each afternoon starting on the Fourth. The good news will be afternoon temperatures will not be too too bad as an afternoon sea breeze develops and caps off afternoon temperatures around 90°.

Inland areas will have a few thundershowers this evening as Jacksonville stays dry!

Another great Beach Day Tuesday and Wednesday.

The drier pattern won't last long though as a region of moisture will swing westward towards the Florida-Georgia coastlines. This is why we will see an increase chances of real storms (heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds.) Best chances of storms will be Friday thru Monday, yes over the upcoming weekend. Until then, just a handful of afternoon thundershowers, mainly over the St. Johns River both Tuesday and Wednesday

The tropics remain quiet and recent seasonal forecast have been updated to include a quieter season than first expected. Best news? The seasonal forecast has reduced the number of expected major hurricanes! Hooray!

Next 10-days shows this weekend could be stormy, especially in the evening.

Quick Forecast:

7 p.m. - 87° Partly cloudy a few inland thundershowers

9 p.m. - 86° Partly cloudy a few inland thundershowers

11 p.m. - 83° Inland thundershowers end



Sunrise 6:30 a.m.

Sunset 8:31 p.m.

