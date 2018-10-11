Jacksonville says goodbye to Michael and hello to sunshine and record heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The scenes of devastation will come in like a tidal throughout today. Given the live reports we saw yesterday as Michael came ashore, we are likely to see scenes we haven't seen since Charlie (2004) or Andrew (1992). Widespread and extreme damage will be found from Panama City eastward through Mexico Beach eastward further into Apalachicola. I suspect most homes, if not all, had some significant to serious damage that will require extensive roof and framing work.

WATCH: News4Jax crew captures Hurricane Michael roaring ashore

Weather conditions have begun to rapidly turn around for the Panhandle and for Jacksonville. Our skies are clearing out and drier conditions will prevail. Starting at sunrise, which will be spectacular, we will see the high wispy cirrus clouds from Michael cover the morning sunrise. These clouds will move out before 10 am and super sunny skies will dominate the rest of the afternoon.

Beautiful Thursday

The strange aspect of today's weather may be the record heat. Afternoon highs will easily reach into the 90s, especially at area beaches. The expected high at Jacksonville Beach is 93°. The official record high for Jacksonville is 91° set back in 1959.

So that makes today a sunny, breezy and hot day.

This weekend the good news on the heat will be post-Michael as by this weekend the temperatures will come down as the air dries out.

Beach and Boating: Everything slowly settles down through the weekend which will be awesome for everyone heading to the coast and offshore. There will be some rip current risk but it will be greatly reduced.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 74° Partly Sunny, 50% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 76° Partly Sunny, 50% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 80° Partly Sunny, 50% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 84° Partly Sunny, 50% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:24 am

Sunset: 7:05 pm

10-Day Forecast

