Jacksonville sees a slightly drier afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A little swirl spins in the atmosphere over the entire Southeastern U.S. and this has been oscillating east and west. When it shifts west we get the tropical rains we saw last week and when it shift east we either a blast of severe storms or... Drier weather. Today will be one of the drier days.

Today starts out partly cloudy and warms up quickly into the upper 80s and low 90s. Expect 40% chances for showers and thunderstorms between 2-7p.m. Winds will be out of the South between 5-10 mph. We expect to pick up between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain.

Hour by Hour

Thursday the low shifts west and we see the storms return, especially south of I-10 and even better chances from St. Augustine to Palatka to Gainesville.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday look ever-so-slightly drier with 30-40% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The mornings will be partly cloudy and we will top out around 92° for an afternoon high.

Temperatures which are "normally" in the low 90s (92° is our average) will instead run a few degrees shy of this each day through Thursday. We already have had 5 days in a row with daytime highs below normal, including last Thursday which had a high of only 86°.

10-Day Forecast

Tropics are quiet with NO prospects of any storms anytime soon.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Partly cloudy skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 85° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 89° A few storms build, 30% with building chances of storms

Sunrise 6:40 a.m.

Sunset 8:26 p.m.

