Jacksonville sees another "10" on the Gaughan Gauge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Our classic late April weather continues into this afternoon with another near perfect afternoon. Sunshine, warm temperatures along with light comfortably warm breezes. Sounds great saying it and it will be very much like that. Make it our final "10" on the Gaughan Gauge for this week though.

Sub-tropical disturbance

Tropical moisture to head to Jax?

Don't look now, as there is a semi tropical area of clouds and lower pressure (not really organized) over the Bahamas. This area of moisture is expanding and drifting westward. It is very possible that some of that moisture will make it over Florida as soon as Thursday.

Keep in mind, this could lead to potentially heavy rains.

Until then, let's enjoy today. Once again it will be warm, dry, and sunny. Light easterly winds will keep the Beaches cooler, while in town we will warm up into the mid 80s for the afternoon hours. Tuesday night turns mild under clear skies. Overnight lows will sink down into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid 80s with winds building out of the east to 7-14 mph. That breeze will keep the Beaches cooler than in town, with coastal highs in the low 80s. Wednesday evening will be mild and clear, getting don into the upper 60s overnight.

Thursday starts out sunny but coastal clouds wil push onshore from south to north. That may include some coastal rains, best guess would be for Flagler and Putnam and Southern St. Johns counties. Daytime highs will still be very warm, but not quite 90°.

Friday looks like our next chance for rain, with 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms expected. Expect mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs limited to the low 80s.

Rockville is in town this weekend from Friday through Sunday.

I'd love to say there will not be any rain threats, but I cannot as the chance of rain will be there all three days. Stay tuned, we should get a better handle of the details of rain by tomorrow (Wednesday) evening.

Mosture could reach Jacksonville before Friday.

10-Day forecast

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.