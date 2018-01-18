Jacksonville sees coldest morning temperatures this winter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Coldest morning this winter as temperatures bottom out in the mid to upper 20s around Jacksonville, including the beaches. Why the extra shot of cold air? And why is this morning colder than what it was back at the beginning of the month? Two words: Snow cover.

From Tuesday, through yesterday, a broad area of snow fell from eastern Texas and Louisiana all the way to Eastern Virginia. Additionally, snow cover has been piling up in the upper mid-west through the Tennessee valley from a series of storms that even brought the Jags (in Pittsburgh at 15°) their third coldest played game in their history.

Well, all that snow cover acted like grease to slide arctic cold air all the way into South Florida, where early this Thursday morning there were freeze warnings all the way down to lake Okeechobee.

After a brief thaw here this morning, we will once again see another round of freezing temperatures tonight into tomorrow (Friday) morning.

Stay smart and safe while staying warm. The greatest threat from the cold not staying smart, here are a few reminders: do not move hot space heaters, especially Kerosene space heaters as the oil, if spilled, can ignite without a flame hitting it. Also, don't overload electrical sockets with too many heating elements (space heater, electric blankets) as this can lead to fires as well.

The 5 P's play big for nearly everyone.

The biggest question I get regarding the 5 P's, is about pipes.

97% of us don't need to worry, but for those whose pipes are not insulated (attic crawl space) and for those whose house is "off grade" (which means the house is built above the ground), you should run water from the tap furthest away from where your water source enters the house.

There will be milder temperatures heading our way. This weekend has really nice potential to be a bounce-back weekend with highs back into the 60s.

In fact, there are good indications that from the 20th until 29th, milder than normal temperatures will dominate as well as an increase threat of rains, some of which could be heavy.

Many times, this type of a pattern shift leads to a particularly snowy period for the Ohio Valley into the Northeastern Unites States in February.

For now, continue to bundle up and stay safe with space heater and any open flame (fireplaces).

Sunrise 7:19 a.m.

Sunset 5:38 p.m.

7 a.m. 24° Wind Chill 18°

9 a.m. 30° Wind Chill 25°

11 a.m. 36° Wind Chill 30°

