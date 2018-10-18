Jacksonville sees winds of change as temperatures cool and showers return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We have had three record breaking afternoon highs in a row! With Wednesday (yesterday) having had the hottest daytime high so late in the year, as the afternoon high reached 94°. This is a truly remarkable high temperature.

But a cold front is approaching and this will bring significant changes (not too dramatic though) as winds turn northeasterly and gust up to 30 mph along the coast. Temperatures will cool as well as afternoon highs will drop from the mid 90s to the low 80s today and tomorrow.

Yep, about a 10-15° cool down.

Cool front passes through Jacksonville around 11 a.m.

Partly cloudy skies with passes showers on Friday.

Rain chances have jumped for today and Friday. As those gusty coastal winds build they will push a few downpours onshore. Not everyone will see a downpour today or tomorrow, but those who do, expect significant downpours.

Some may see up to an inch of rain.

From there, we again see another shot of warm, tropical warm on Saturday before another cool front to drop in from the north on Game Day Sunday.

Jags game is looking better and better, with sunny skies and mild, breezy conditions.

Daytime temperatures will run about 10-15° cooler than yesterday.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 76° Partly Sunny, 30% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 78° Partly Sunny, 30% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 82° Mostly Cloudy, 40% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 86° Mostly Cloudy, 40% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:31 a.m.

Sunset: 6:53 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

