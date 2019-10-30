Jacksonville set to have the hottest Halloween on record

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Jacksonville is about to have the hottest Halloween on record.

Temperatures have been above normal for most of October so no surprise if kids come home with melted candies.

Thursday's highs reach the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon before temps dip near 82° before sunset.

The last hottest Halloween occurred in 2016 when the high reached 86°. Previous years also tied that record in 2009,2004, and 1951.

Jacksonville Beach is seeing the hottest October on record with Jacksonville close behind with its fourth hottest.

Most of the central and south Florida cities are dealing with their hottest October on record according to data from the Southeast Regional Climate Center.

So why is it so hot?

An area of blocking high pressure, has either weakened cold fronts or blocked them entirely from dipping past JAX.

The excessive heat is gripping the eastern half of the nation in advance of a cold front which will eventually bring temps back to normal this weekend in the 70s around NE Florida.

In fact behind the front snow will fall across the Midwest including Chicago on Halloween.

Our forecast may be hot but at least the Firstcoast will not have showers or snow!



