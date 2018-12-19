Jacksonville should enjoy today before tomorrow's Weather Authority Alert Day

Jacksonville, Fla. - Today is when things slowly (at first) begin to break down. The tip-off will be sunny skies that turn cloudy and not just hazy sunny skies, but rather thick and ominous clouds. Rains will hold off until early Thursday morning say after midnight tonight. This morning's temperatures begin in the 40s yet, end up right near 70°. Those kind of temperatures will be pleasant for most folks.

With building clouds, today should still be fairly pleasant with afternoon temperatures nearing 70°.

Weather Authority Alert Day Thursday

Why? Disruptive downpours and non-thunderstorm winds around 15-25 mph. Maybe a few gusts to 30 mph. Yep, wet and to some, windy. Not good. Yes, tomorrow, the rains return.

Thursday's rains could be significant, will they be flooding rains? At this time, it appears the amounts will just below the criteria for flooding, rainfall amounts are expected to be under 2". Yet may last for hours. Read more here.

Forecast models have not come together on when the rains will move into the area. Some suggest it may start a daybreak Thursday.

Friday, a few morning showers will quickly move out, allowing for sunny and... colder temperatures. Friday through Sunday highs will be in the 60s and early morning temperatures will be in the 30s with some frosty conditions just west of town each morning.

JAX Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 43° Partly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

8 am. - 45° Partly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 53° Partly Cloudy, 0% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 65° Partly Cloudy, 10% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:19 a.m.

Sunset: 5:28 p.m.

Next 10 Days... A quieter pattern, once we get past tomorrow.

