Jacksonville starting off the work week rain-free, too bad that doesn't last

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Comfortably chilly night heading our way and into Tuesday morning. Skies will clear out (there were a few bands of high clouds around sunset) and this will allow for the chill down to take place this evening. Yet, the temperature will not really sink, leaving us with a frost or a freeze, but rather just a "meh" overnight low temperature that will be mainly in the 40s. Of course, in the normally cold spots around Duval, and points inland, there will be some 30s. But, no frost is expected, even inland.

Waking up Tuesday, you will need to prepare for some chilly morning temperatures and super sunny skies (think "sunglasses".) A few high clouds may roll around in the evening hours, at most these might provide for a decent sunset (5:29 p.m.) as daytime temperatures reach into the mid 60s. About normal this time of year. Normal morning low is 43° and normal daytime high is 66°.

Wednesday is when things slowly (at first) begin to break down. The tip-off will be sunny skies that turn cloudy and not just hazy sunny skies, but rather thick and ominous clouds. Rains will hold off until early Thursday morning. Wednesday's temperatures will 40s yet, end up right near 70°. Those kind of temperatures will be pleasant for most folks.

Here comes the rain, again...

Thursday, the rains return. Thursday's rains could be significant, will they be flooding rains? At this time, it appears the amounts will just below the criteria for flooding (3-4 plus inches.) But, just as we have been impacted every 6 days since the beginning of the month, we will definitely see some nasty weather.

Just a reminder, in a re-occurring cycle of every six days, we have been pounded. Starting three weekends ago, South Georgia saw up to 12" of rain and the strongest, EF3, Tornado to impact Southeast Georgia in a long time. Six days later, Sunday, heavy rains dumped 2-4" of rain across much of North Florida and that was just repeated last Friday when we saw between 1-1/2" and 3" over a 24 hour hour period. That was a messy day.

Thursday will be a mild day with highs around 70° and rainfall amounts are expected to be under 2".

Friday, a few morning showers will quickly move out, allowing for sunny and... colder temperatures. Friday through Sunday highs will be in the 60s and early morning temperatures will be in the 30s with some frosty conditions just west of town each morning.

Quick Forecast:

6 p.m. - 55° Partly Cloudy, 0% chance of showers

8 p.m. - 53° Partly Cloudy, 0% chance of showers

10 p.m. - 51° Partly Cloudy, 0% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 49° Partly Cloudy, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:16 a.m.

Sunset: 5:29 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.