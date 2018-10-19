Jacksonville starts off Friday with a mini-mini nor'easter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mini-mini-nor'easter continues this morning as breezy, cool and in some places south of Jacksonville (along the coast) rainy. Overnight into this morning we have seen some decent rainfall amounts in St. Johns County. A few locations along 207 have seen up to an inch of rain.

Yet, since this is just a mini-mini-nor'easter we will see it breakdown pretty quickly throughout today. Sunshine will become more frequent at times, especially north of Jacksonville. More sunshine will being warmer afternoon temperatures, today's highs will be into the mid-80s, average high temperature this time of year is 80°. That makes today a warm day.

By Saturday, skies really clear out and sunshine along with westerly winds will pump-up our temperatures to near 90°. All that heat will be ahead of yet another cold front begins to slide into the area. This next cold front will be generally dry, which will allow much drier air to move in quickly by Sunday morning.

Today's afternoon forecast shows coastal showers mainly south of Jacksonville.

Saturday turns breezy and very warm with highs approaching 90°

Jags game is looking better and better, with sunny skies and mild, breezy conditions. Sunday's high will be around 75°.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 76° Mostly Cloudy, 35% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 78° Mostly Cloudy, 35% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 82° Mostly Cloudy, 35% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 85° Partly Sunny, 40% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:32 a.m.

Sunset: 6:51 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

