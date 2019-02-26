Jacksonville suffers from high pollen levels may see some relief from spring downpours this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As February comes to a close, we see the amazing, if not, phenomenal, warmth comes to an end as well. The month will be at least 8°F above normal, with no freezes, 7 days with record high temperatures and rainfall running well below normal. This is a terrible combination of weather conditions when it comes to pollen.

Pollen levels remain at extreme values.

Rain showers would do a lot to help the situation, showers help wash away pollen on the ground and from the air. The downside? They can cause additional pollen blooms about 4-5 days later. The only thing that can counter that next bloom, is another round of rain showers.

This will be a pattern we may see develop over the next few days.

No rain for today, Tuesday, in Jacskonville. We are looking for some clouds and milder temperatures after another one day chilldown, something we have seen often in February.Today's highs will be in the 70s, again under partly cloudy skies. A cool afternoon breeze will develop along the coast.

Today's Forecast

Wednesday kicks off a wetter weather pattern for us. Expect partly cloudy skies and morning temperatures in the low 60s. Expect 60% chances for showers after 4 p.m. these will roll-in from the west and push through with a few downpours. Rainfall amounts will be 1/4-3/4" of rain.

Wednesday evening downpours?

Thursday will be mild with partly sunny skies and 60% chances for showers, mainly in the morning hours. Afternoon highs will be well into the 70s.

Friday starts out very mild, in the low 60s and will warm up into the upper 70s. Late Friday there will be a 50% chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm.

The weekend looks damp, with 50% chances for showers Saturday and 40% chances for rain Sunday.Temperatures will be warm, topping out in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday but only making it into the upper 60s on Sunday.

Monday, expect more rain with chilly temperatures only making it into the mid 60s at the warmest point.

But that's March, and indications are March will at least start off much chillier than February.

10-Day Forecast

