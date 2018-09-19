Jacksonville to deal with one more hot one!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Midnight storms are just off the coast and some may "pop" along Jacksonville's beaches between now and 2am. Thereafter, another steamy morning...

One more hot one! Daytime highs will once again feel-like above 100° for many hours today. The good news is that the remnant low pressure that was once Florence is now finally moving off the East Coast of the Del-Mar-Va (Delaware-Maryland-Virginia) and this will change our winds to a more climatologically northeasterly direction. The result? Cooler, but not cool temperatures, it will still be very warm and humid.

But before we get there, today there will be more west winds which will allow daytime highs into the low 90s with feel-like temperatures to near 100°. A few scattered sea breeze (I-95) storms will be possible as well. The chances of I-95 storms will be moderate (about 45%) and the most likely chances of storms will be between 3pm and 9pm.

Thursday will be all about the wind shift, onshore northeasterly winds will temper the afternoon highs into just the 80s and feel-like temperatures around 95°. That easterly wind will also allow for evening storms to develop more inland, away from downtown Jacksonville.

This also means the stormy pattern will shift allowing for an increased chance of afternoon and evening storms west of US 301 (inland locations of NEFL and SEGA.)

FWIW, Autumn begins at 9:54 p.m. on Saturday, making the Jags game at home as being the first day of Fall. Still expect hot conditions, just not as brutal as last Sunday.

Tropics are super quiet, yet forecast models want to take a chunk of Florence and send it out to sea (back into the Atlantic Ocean) where it may acquire some tropical characteristics just east of Jacksonville. We have seen this in other former major hurricanes, but it is rare.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 76° Mostly clear skies, 15% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies, 20% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 83° Partly sunny skies, 20% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 88° Partly sunny skies, 20% chance of showers west of I-95

Sunrise: 7:14 am

Sunset: 7:27 pm

