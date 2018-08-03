Jacksonville to deal with one more umbrella day as I-95 storms return this evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thursday's evening storms were widespread along I-95 from Central Florida to South Carolina with some of the heaviest rains right here in Jacksonville. Flooding took place either side of the St. Johns River, just south of Fuller-Warren Bridge (Riverside to San Marco.) There were other heavy regions of rain that include Beauclerc to Julington Creek. Amounts were generally in the 2" range.

Thursday rainfall totals from Julington Creek to Riverside

Today, we will once again see a beautiful start with sunny skies and muggy conditions. Temperatures will start off around 75° and will likely jump quickly (due to the sunshine) to nearly 90° by noon. Like yesterday, look for the evening commute I-95 storms to really build quickly with heavy downpours, lots of lightning and gusty winds. Storms should be under severe levels (60 mph winds and 1" or larger hail.)

Daypart Forecast

As we move into the weekend, the winds of change blow - specifically the winds shift to be from the east, which dries us out. Expect partly cloudy skies, hot afternoons in the low 90s, and only isolated, inland chances for an afternoon shower.

10-Day Forecast shows drier weather this weekend

Tropics Watch: All is quiet but remember it's August and the season typically gets going from here...

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Partly cloudy skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 84° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 87° A few storms build, 30% with building chances of storms

Sunrise 6:46 a.m.

Sunset 8:20 p.m

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.