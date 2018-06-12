Jacksonville to deal with yet more afternoon I-95 PM storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There were some expectations and indications that we would dry out and see some rather hot and steamy conditions this week. So far, that hasn't developed as the atmosphere remains super saturated and nothing significant is likely to push this soup out of the way.

So, keep the umbrella close again this afternoon.

Yesterday, lightning struck one person and struck a house, causing an attic fire that ultimately did some significant damage.

I-95 storms will crank up again.

Forecast models are strongly hinting at a sea breeze and therefore we should see hot temperatures (near or above 90°) with I-95 sea breeze storms developing quickly after 2pm. Some of these will be with more intense lightning and isolated extreme rains (more than 2".)

Wednesday starts out partly cloudy as well and warms up into the low 90s with building afternoon clouds. Expect 30% chances for afternoon storms after 3p.m. Any showers that do fire up will fade around sunset.

Thursday and Friday start with plenty of sunshine, warming us well into the low 90s. Our daytime heating will kick off isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms, with 30% chances to see rain.

Saturday the chances for rain increase to 60% as a front pushes through. over the weekend. Behind the front the skies will clear out and dry out for the remainder of the weekend and beginning of the work week.

10-Day Forecast, Father's Day may turn out quite nice!

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. - Partly cloudy 70°, 15%.

8 a.m. - Partly cloudy 72°, 15%.

10 a.m. - Partly cloudy 80°, 25%.

12 p.m. - Partly cloudy 85°, 35%.

Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.

Sunset: 8:28 p.m.​

