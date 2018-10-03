Jacksonville to enjoy a wonderful Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Finally October-like weather has settled in across the area. First we saw some morning coastal showers and afternoon highs that weren't summer-like (no 90s.) Now, we may see a few inland backyards receive a cool start this morning and tomorrow morning. How cool? How about the upper 60s! Ok, nothing to write home about, but it is start.

Drier conditions won't be just for today, but right on through Saturday. Only a brief shower being pushed onshore with the sea breeze will dampen anyone and these should be light and brief at most.

Today's weather - Mostly Sunny!

Next week, will bring the likelihood of a nor'easter with the complete package, winds to 30 mph along the coast, potentially heavy rains, heavy surf and some beach erosion. No one day stands out, but we will need to monitor the tropics as I strongly foresee something troublesome at some point for someone along the Gulf Coast.

Back to today, temperatures are definitely not as hot, as the onshore winds up to 20 mph will keep things cooler. Today through the end of the work week will see afternoon highs approach the upper 80s, but not much more...

Morning lows, potentially in the upper 60s in the inland cool spots...

Tropics update: Leslie will become a hurricane later today and is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. This system will continue to send waves in every direction across the entire Atlantic Ocean over the next week. Surf will run 3-5 feet through next week.

Rip current risk will be very high starting this weekend and through much of the next 10 days.

Ground swell (surf) from Leslie will fade as next week we see a nor'easter develop...

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 71° Mostly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 76° Mostly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 80° Mostly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 85° Mostly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 7:11 pm

10-Day Forecast

