Jacksonville to enjoy two drier days before tropical rains settle across the area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday starts out nice, with partly cloudy skies, in the low 70s. We will warm up into the mid to upper 80s with building afternoon clouds. The sea breeze will keep the Beaches mostly dry, with afternoon storms firing up especially over the inland areas. Expect 40% chances for afternoon storms, especially West of I-95.

Pleasant start then a few I-95 thundershowers that push away from downtown allowing for drier conditions this evening.

Saturday starts out decent as well, and will be the best day of the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies with building afternoon clouds. Afternoon temperatures will be warm, in the mid 80s. Expect mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon hours. Expect a 40% chance for showers during the afternoon hours.

Sunday will be wet. It starts out mostly cloudy, expect a few rounds of potentially heavy rain to push through. The most frequent and heaviest rain will be to the West of I-95. We expect average rainfall totals to range between 1-3". We will have a few spots where heavier bands of rain will push through and potentially push their rainfall totals into the 5-6" range.

Monday will be more of the same- with cloudy skies and rounds of potentially heavy rain pushing through. Expect 90% chances for rain and afternoon high only in the low 80s.

10-Day Forecast, two good (not too stormy) then major rains...

Hourly forecast:

6 a.m. 71° - Partly Cloudy 20%

8 a.m. 73° - Partly Cloudy 25%

10 a.m. 78° - Partly Cloudy 25%

Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Sunset: 8:19 p.m.

