Jacksonville to see a busy travel day along with beautiful weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Wonderful Wednesday as a cool front has pushed through and it has cleared our skies out, allowing for a moonlit morning. The next full moon is Friday. Chilly air has settled in as well, wake-up temperatures will range from the 40s west of Jacksonville to around 55° at the beach. Super sunny skies all day will allow temperatures to again reach the pleasant zone, around 70°.

Beautiful Wednesday

Heading through the Thanksgiving weekend, our weather has one clearly rainy day and that is Friday morning into Saturday morning. Yesterday, it appeared it would be all day Friday.

For tomorrow, Thanksgiving, we will see a beautiful sunrise with chilly wake-up temperatures. Inland will start in the 40s, about 55° downtown and 60° along the beaches. Sunshine quickly turns to clouds and breezy conditions as Thanksgiving Day turns into the evening hours. The expected clouds will keep afternoon temperatures only in the 60s. Rain chances are possible along the coast mainly in Flagler and St. Johns counties, but these should be light.

Boaters beware as small craft advisories, high rip current risks, and large surf will develop late in the day Thanksgiving and linger through early Saturday.

Thanksgiving - Breezy conditions, especially along the coast where winds may exceed 30 mph!!!

Friday through Saturday, cloudy skies and showers will be around. The details are still sketchy as the forecast models are closer but not in total agreement. The more impressive EURO forecast model had been the slower forecast model and what do you know? The GFS has now slowed down in bringing the main band of rain. Both models are suggesting that Saturday will see rains right through the lunch hour.

There is much to do this week from Thanksgiving, to Christmas made in the South (Prime Osborn) to Jacksonville Light Boat Parade. We will have updates on these events in terms of weather starting later today.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 48° Clear Skies, 0% chance of showers

8 a.m.. - 50° Sunny Skies, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 62° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 67° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Sunset: 5:28 p.m.

