Jacksonville wakes up to a frosty start and a dry daytime weekend forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Inland frost advisory is in effect until 9am, as the sun will quickly allow our temperatures to bounce-back (and then some.) The other big weather issue is the weekend forecast, where it appears now we will see a round of downpours overnight Saturday and this rain will be over before the Bold City Blast.

Ok, so here's how things will play out...

This morning;s temperatures will start just above freezing (inland) and around 45° (beaches), yet the sun will be rather strong and temperatures will bounce beautifully, expect highs from 65-70°.

Friday and Saturday will also be beautiful days, with hazy sunny skies and mild to warm temperatures. Both days will see highs in the 70s, with Saturday likely to see afternoon temperatures at or above 75°, even at the beach! Why? Gusty southwesterly winds will develop and push the heat to the beach.

But then comes trouble, a cold front will slide into the area late Saturday night. This cold front will not be particularly wet, as we are now expecting just a few scattered downpours. There could be a rumble of thunder too, but most likely gusty winds and brief intense rains.

These rains should roll through between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., which means for the Bold City Blast (downtown implosion of the old City Hall) conditions will be dry, but very windy. Winds may gust above 30 mph. Plus, temperatures will drop quickly into the 50s, maybe some 40s before evening, especially in Georgia.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 36° Partly Cloudy, 0% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 37° Partly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 50° Mostly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 60° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:23 a.m.

Sunset: 5:50 p.m.

