Jacksonville wakes up to another umbrella grabbing morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Our January thaw is running out of time and the only thing that seems to have improved have been the temperatures. The trade-off has been the sun for clouds, misty rains and morning fog. Expect more of that for your sunrise this morning. In other words, grab the umbrella.

Southeasterly winds continue to funnel a deep flow of moisture (very, very rare for this time of year) the result has been this constant train of misty rains and cloudy dreary conditions.

Yet, with every train, there inevitably comes the little red caboose, that is to say, the sun will return.

Saturday will be that day.

Today, misty rains will linger into the lunch hour, thereafter a few rays of sunshine will develop as the area of rain finally shifts into Georgia. Today's afternoon temperatures will reach into the mid 70s, the warmest temperatures we will have seen since before Christmas.

This evening we will likely see coastal sea fog develop and as the evening progresses the fog will become widespread into early Friday morning. The big difference between this morning and Friday morning will be less rain on Friday morning.

Friday will be a day of significant weather changes throughout the day as early morning dense fog will actually burn off quickly allowing for partly sunny skies and warm temperatures, brought to you by gusty southwesterly winds. Afternoon temperatures will push near 80° just south of Jacksonville.

Friday evening, the weather changes continue, as a line of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms comes rolling on through. Timing is always difficult but at this moment we will see the best chances for these downpours right during the heart of your Friday evening/night, between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

This line of showers/storms will be proceeding a cold front that will knock our temperatures down into the 50s very quickly Friday night.

Saturday through Martin Luther King Day (Monday) will be mostly sunny and chilly, with near freezing morning's Sunday and Monday,

More on our freeze potential later...

