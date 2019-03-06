Jacksonville wakes up to its coldest morning since January

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Only five times this winter (November thru now) have we recorded freezing or sub-freezing temperatures at the official recording station for Jacksonville, Jacksonville International Airport. This is well below a normal winter average of 17 days.

FWIW, our lack of freezing morning lows maybe a response to the over abundance of freezing cold morning we had the winters of 2009-2010, 2010-2011, 2011-2012, when we had no fewer than 26 days each winter with morning lows at or below freezing. Those were some cold winters.

This morning it will be another morning where we will just flirt with freezing. For most people though, the bigger story is the fact we are flirting with freezing with winds gusting up to 10 mph, which means our wind chill temperatures will feel-like the 20s. Layer-up as we will also stay fairly cold/chilly throughout the day and this despite mostly sunny skies. Today's afternoon high will be around 56°, making it the coldest afternoon high since January as well.

Back to back cold/freezing mornings.

This evening, winds will fade quickly and our evening temperatures will drop quickly into the 30s. Yep, just like that, we should see temperatures back down into the 30s. But, that's about the time the coldest of air begins to retreat away from Jacksonville. This happens as the high pressure (which will provide the clear skies and calm winds) begins to move off the Carolina Coast, allowing our winds to turn more easterly, and with it bring us milder temperatures.

So, there will be no second night of freezing temperatures, although, there will likely be some frosty conditions in the same areas impacted by freezing temperatures this morning. Frosty conditions will be generally light, and may delay your morning commute if you recieve some frost.

It also means, tender plants (recently planted vegetable gardens) will need to be covered, remember, frost tends to do more damage than light freezes around North Florida and South Georgia. So, protect your inland plants later tonight for the early Thursday morning frost.

Expected actual low temperatures will be 35-42° with milder temperatures at the beach.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday we will see ever moderating temperatures with highs reaching into the 80s by Sunday. We will also get our next best chance of rains/storms on Sunday evening/Monday morning, more on the timing and how mauch as we get closer to the weekend.

Next chance of significant showers/storms? Sunday evening.

After the morning inlan freeze temperatures start slowly heading higher into the weekend.

