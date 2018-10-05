Jacksonville wakes up to its coolest morning since June

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - October can have pleasantly warm and dry days that last for weeks. We will have to settle on the next 3 days (including all of this weekend) as rains will return next week. The good news is that the threat of a developing nor'easter has lessened as the tropics (mainly south of us) are not forecasted to be as active as once thought.

Coolest morning since June? We had a morning low of 66° on June 5th, yep FOUR months ago!

Afternoon highs in the upper 80s

So, today, tomorrow and Sunday will have pleasantly cool mornings in the mid to upper 60s inland and pleasantly warm afternoons (not too humid) with highs in the 80s. Lots of sunny skies and only the smallest of chances of a passing shower. Enjoy!

10-Day forecast looking great the next 3 days, including this weekend.

Tropics update: Leslie is a large tropical storm in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. This system will continue to send waves in every direction across the entire Atlantic Ocean over the next week. Surf will run 3-5 feet through next week.

Rip current risk, already high, will be very high starting late this weekend and through much of the next 7 days.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 70° Mostly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 76° Mostly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 80° Mostly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 85° Mostly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 7:10 pm

