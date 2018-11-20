Jacksonville wakes up to more patchy fog and a few showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This morning, Georgia has been dealing with very patchy dense fog Visibilities have dropped to less than a 1/2 mile. Strangely, not so much over Florida. Why? Mid-level clouds are keeping temperatures up (clouds act as a blanket, keeping surface temperatures higher.) By 3-5 am these clouds, over Florida, may allow for a few brief showers. But these sprinkles should move on out before 10 am.

Summarizing, expect dense fog from Jacksonville west and northward into Georgia and a few showers south of Jacksonville. By this afternoon, skies clear out and temperatures will warm nicely into the low to mid 70s.

That will make this afternoon one of the best days this week.

Terrific Tuesday

Fog and morning clouds should clear out quickly

Heading through the Thanksgiving weekend our weather has one clearly rainy day and that is Friday. Before we get into that, understand that Thursday (Thanksgiving) will be pleasantly nice. Sunny skies in the morning will cloud up quickly. Sunrise temperatures will start chilly, around 50° and the expected clouds will keep afternoon temperatures in the 60s. Rain chances are possible along the coast in mainly Flagler and St. Johns counties, but these should be light.

Friday through Saturday, cloudy skies and showers will be around. The details are still sketchy as the forecast models are not in agreement. The more impressive EURO forecast model is slower in bringing in significant (could be heavy) rains. The more consistent GFS is faster bringing most of the rains to our beach communities and not much inland.

There is much to do this week from Thanksgiving, to Christmas made in the South (Prime Osborn) to Jacksonville Light Boat Parade. We will have updates on these events in terms of weather starting later today.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 58° Patchy Fog, 20% chance of showers

8 a.m.. - 60° Patchy Fog, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 66° Partly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 71° Partly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 5:28 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

