Jacksonville wakes up to patchy inland frost and challenging Sunday forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This morning may very well be the coldest we will see until next Fall. Sunrise lows will dip down into the mid to upper 30s inland and low 40s along the coast. We may wake up to patchy inland frost in Southeastern Georgia and Northeastern Florida.

So, today starts out chilly, and winds will be lighter, out of the North, between 5-10 mph. Expect sunny skies and a cool afternoon, topping out in the mid to upper 60s. Bring a jacket for your evening plans. We will see temperatures quickly sink down through the 60s and 50s.

Temps attempt to become milder this Friday, except at the beach.

Saturday starts out chilly in the mid to upper 40s, but warms up nicely under partly cloudy skies. Expect a beautiful, mild afternoon topping out in the upper 70s.

Saturday night will not be as chilly, only getting down into the mid to low 50s for early Sunday morning.

Sunday's forecast will be more challenging than you might think.

Sunday will start off with sunny and mild temperatures then just as temperatures reach near 80° in Jacksonville (around lunch time) a cold wind shift will abruptly drop our temperatures.

Beaches and Georgia will be seriously impacted as temperatures could easily drop from near 80° to the 50s! Along with gusty onshore winds and a few showers, even a thunderstorm.

This will happen during the afternoon hours on Sunday.

Surf's up starting Monday

Monday morning. A few showers will be left over for Monday, which will be cloudy, chilly, and damp.

The temperatures rebound nicely by the middle of the week and it will finally start to feel more like Spring around here! Next weekend is Easter weekend.

10-Day Forecast the trouble day

Hourly Forecast:

High 65

6 pm 60

8 pm 54

10 pm 50

Sunrise: 7:28 am

Sunset: 7:39 pm

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.